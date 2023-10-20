BD denim apparel exports to USA tumble in 2023

The latest data on the US denim imports, released by OTEXA, presents various perspectives on Bangladesh's denim apparel exports for the period January to August in 2023.As analysed by Apparel Resources, there is a significant decrease in the total denim apparel export values of Bangladesh to the US market, which shrunk from US $ 718.90 million in January to August 2022 to US $ 432.85 million in January to August 2023, representing a substantial decline of 39.80 per cent, reports Apparel Resources.This reflects a challenging situation for Bangladesh's denim industry as they experienced a significant decrease in revenue from this particular market within a year.A second perspective to consider is the reduction in the number of denim apparel units exported, with a drop from 92.31 million pieces in January to August 2022 to 58.50 million pieces in January to August 2023. This equates to a decline of 36.62 per cent, highlighting that not only the value but also the volume of exports has decreased significantly. The sharp decline could be indicative of various factors, such as changing consumer preferences, increased competition from other markets, or economic challenges in the USA.While the industry faced challenges in terms of volume and export revenue, the country managed to maintain relatively stable unit prices which is somewhat positive news for Bangladesh's manufacturers.Despite the drop in total export values and units, the unit prices saw a more modest reduction, decreasing by only 5 per cent during the same period. However, when compared to UVRs registered in 2021 - one of the best apparel exporting years for Bangladesh - unit prices upped by 16.19 per cent in 2023, which shows the country is moving more in producing value-added denim products.