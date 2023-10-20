FSIBL holds town hall meeting of Cumilla and Sylhet Zone

First Security Islami Bank PLC organised a day long Town Hall Meeting recently with the participation of Managers, Manager Operations and Sub-Branch In-charges under the branches of Cumilla and Sylhet Zone of the bank.Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the Bank presided over the meeting, says a press release.Among others, Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director, Zonal Heads of Cumilla and Sylhet Zone, Divisional Heads of Head office of the bank were participated in the meeting.The meeting reviewed the operational performances of individual branches for the period of July to September 2023 and delivered directions to attain targets set for the upcoming period.