Gas supply to remain shut for 7hrs in parts of capital today

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company has said on Wednesday that the gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Thursday due to gas pipeline replacement works.Titas expressed regret for the inconvenience.According to a notice issued by Titas, during the seven hours there will be no gas supply in Moghbazar-Mouchak-Malibagh Railway gate area and areas to the rail line's north -- Noyatola, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabagh, Modhubagh, TnT Colony, Jahanbox Lane and Meerbagh.Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas said.