Dhaka ranks worst globally for air quality again

Dhaka ranked top as the city with the worst air quality worldwide for the second straight day, with an air quality index (AQI) of 182 at 8:55 am on Wednesday.An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered "unhealthy," 201-300 is "very unhealthy," and 301+ is "hazardous," posing severe health risks to residents.Qatar's Doha, Vietnam's Hanoi, and India's Mumbai took the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQIs of 174, 173, and 170 respectively.The AQI informs people about the cleanliness or pollution levels of a city's air and associated health impacts.Bangladesh's AQI tracks five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.Dhaka has long suffered from air pollution, typically worsening in winter and improving during monsoon.Per the World Health Organization, air pollution causes approximately seven million premature deaths annually, mainly from increased strokes, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and respiratory infections.