BNP leader Dulu, 217 others sent to jail, 11 remanded

Some 218 leaders and activists of BNP of Dhaka city and District unit were sent to jail on Wednesday in different sabotage cases filed with several police stations.Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu, Organising Secretary of BNP was sent to jail and 11 BNP leaders was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a sabotage case filed with Badda Police Station.207 BNP men were accused in 42 police stations of Dhaka city and 11 BNP men were accused in 5 police stations of Dhaka district in the sabotage cases filed with different police stations in previous years.In Badda Police Station case. Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order after hearing on several petitions.The 11 BNP leaders who were sent to jail are Jamal Uddin, Monir Hossain, Abir Islam Sattar, Taj Mohammad Mamun, Shimul Biswas, Md Sohel, Mostak Hossain Munna, Abdul Mannan Sheikh, Maksudur Rahman, Golam Mostafa and Shahinur Rahman.Sub Inspector Ripon Mia of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the BNP men before the court with two petitions, one to keep Dulu in jail and other to place 11 BNP men on a five days remand.A large number of pro-BNP lawyers led by former Dhaka Bar president Advocate Mohsin Mia moved the remand and bail prayers in the court for the former BNP law maker and others.According to the case documents, acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a special drive in Boithakhali 30 feet road area in Badda on Tuesday.After reaching in the area at around 7:55pm, police found some BNP men led by Dulu tried to assemble there with an intension to conduct acts of sabotage. Sensing police presence the accused attacked police with local weapons, leaving SI Manik Kumar Shikder, ASI Md Al Mamun Pervej and Constable Motahar Hossain seriously injured.Police filed a case with the Badda Police Station on Tuesday.Dulu was the Deputy Minister for Land during BNP regime.Police sources said, police on Tuesday in several drives arrested 229 BNP men from various areas of Dhaka city and Dhaka district ahead of Wednesday's BNP rally at paltan, among them only 11 were arrested from Dhaka district.207 BNP men were accused in 42 police stations of Dhaka city and 11 BNP men were accused in 5 police stations of Dhaka district in the sabotage cases.