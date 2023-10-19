US clarifies online report, reiterates neutrality

The United States clarified its stance on Wednesday regarding an online report blocked in Bangladesh, which claimed Washington asked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign by November 3 or face consequences."The US does not take sides or prefer one political party over another in Bangladesh," said US Embassy spokesperson Bryan Schiller to journalists via WhatsApp.The blocked online news portal news.in, published outside Bangladesh, ran a report headlined "US ultimatum to Hasina, exit constitutionally by Nov 3 or face the music.""We are aware of this report by an outlet blocked in Bangladesh," spokesperson Schiller said."As Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter said on Tuesday, the United States supports free, fair, and peaceful elections in Bangladesh. Elections are not just about election day conduct, but allowing space for civil society, media, and stakeholders to freely engage in the democratic process," he continued."Additionally, as reiterated by the State Department spokesperson, Ambassador Haas, and others, we do not take political sides or prefer one party in Bangladesh. We want the Bangladeshi people to choose their own leaders," he added.