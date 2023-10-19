Jordan's King, Palestine President Abbas cancel meeting with Biden

AMMAN, Oct 18: Jordan has cancelled a summit it was to host in Amman on Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden and the Egyptian and Palestinian leaders to discuss Gaza, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has cancelled a planned meeting with US President Joe Biden, following an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday that killed hundreds, a senior Palestinian official said.The meeting was due to take place in Jordan.Safadi said the meeting would be held at a time when the parties could agree to end the "war and the massacres against Palestinians", blaming Israel with its military campaign for pushing the region to "the brink of the abyss."Biden was expected to make a whirlwind trip to Israel where he would later head to Jordan and according to Jordanian officials meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.Jordan's King Abdullah would have hosted the four-way summit, which would have on its agenda the need to get humanitarian assistance to Gaza to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and tamp down the conflict with Israel.Abdullah has blamed Israel for a blast at a Gaza hospital that killed about 500 Palestinians on Tuesday, saying it was a "shame on humanity" and called on Israel to immediately end its military campaign against Gaza. Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed each other for the deaths.The monarch warned that Israel's response following a deadly cross border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed and injured more than 1,000 Israelis went beyond the right of self defence to collective punishment of Palestinian civilians.The outpouring of anger against Israel also fuelled a large rally on Tuesday near the Israeli embassy in Amman, where police used tear gas to disperse several thousand protesters who chanted slogans in support of Hamas and demanded the government close the embassy and scrap a peace treaty with Israel.Jordan's peace treaty with Israel is widely unpopular among many citizens who see normalisation as a sellout of the rights of their Palestinian brethren.The Israeli embassy, where protesters gather daily, has long been a flashpoint of anti-Israel protests at times of turmoil in the Palestinian territories.Earlier, dozens of youths attempted to storm the heavily guarded compound but security forces used tear gas to break them up. Several protesters were arrested.The senior Palestinian official said Abbas was returning to Ramallah, the seat of his government in the occupied West Bank.Palestinian security forces in central Ramallah fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters throwing rocks and chanting against President Mahmoud Abbas, as popular anger boiled over after a deadly Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday.Clashes with Palestinian security forces broke out in a number of other cities in the occupied West Bank late on Tuesday, according to witnesses. �REUTERS