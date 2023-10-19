Video
Thursday, 19 October, 2023
Home Front Page

BD stands by Palestine: PM

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday,  "Bangladesh stands firmly by Palestine".

"Bangladesh reaffirmed its unwavering support for Palestine, "she said during an emergency meeting with chiefs of 14 OIC countries' missions in Dhaka.

She expressed solidarity with Palestine, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tushar.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's official residence Ganabhaban.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister's Office announced the meeting in a press statement.

It said the mission chiefs of the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would attend the meeting include ambassadors of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Morocco, Qatar, Libya, Turkey; high commissioners of Brunei; chargé d'affaires of the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Indonesia and other member counties.

The meeting over, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen briefed reporters at Ganabhaban Gate.

 Masud said  that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina  denounced reported Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of innocent people, including children.

She  reiterated her call to global leaders to stop the war and arms races for the wellbeing of mankind.

"We saw people and children killed in a bombing on a hospital in Gaza by Israel and blood-stained faces of children yesterday.

 I am urging world leaders to stop the war and arms races," said Masud quoting the Prime Minister.

He said hours before the OIC mission chiefs meet with the Prime Minister, Bangladesh issued a statement condemning Israel.

"Bangladesh categorically rejects this brutal attack, which is a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, including international humanitarian law," the Prime Minister said, Masud told the reporters.




