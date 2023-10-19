Video
PM opens 150 bridges, 14 overpasses today

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 150 bridges and 14 overpasses across the country today (Thursday).

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) constructed these bridges and overpasses in 39 districts, said Project Director Zulfiqar Ahmed.

She will inaugurate 14 overpasses in Alenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur Highway, 40 bridges in Mymensingh division, 32 in Dhaka division, 27 in Chattogram division, 22 in Rajshahi Division, 12 in Khulna division, 8 each in Barisahl and Rangpur divisions and one in Sylhet Division.

The Project Director said that 16 bridges had been constructed to provide Cross Border Network.

Four bridges have been constructed on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, 8 bridges on Baroyahat-Ramgarh Highway and four on Bhanga-Benapole Highway.

RHD sources said, six-lane bridges constructed under the Cross Border Network Improvement Project in the district of Chattogram include; Indrapool Bridge in Patiya upazaila, Barumati Bridge in Chandanaish upazila, Sangu Bridge in  Chandanaish upazila and Matamuhuri Bridge in  Chokoria upazila, all on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, at a cost of Tk 751 crore.

The Government took the Cross Border Network Improvement Project for construction of 17 bridges, 7 culverts and 12 km road in Chattogram, Gopalganj, Narail, Jashore and Khagrachari districts at a cost of Tk 3,700 crore with the assistance from  Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA).

Under the project four major bridges on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route have been constructed at a cost of Tk 751 crore.
Construction of these bridges began in 2018.

The RHD took the project for construction of the six lane 136 km Ctg-Cox' Bazar Highway at a cost of Taka 7,000 crore.

RHD sources said, 26 girder bridges and 172 culverts will be constructed under the project.

These bridges were designed to facilitate traffic movement after opening of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli.




