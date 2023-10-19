Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Prez undergoes successful open heart surgery

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

President Mohammed Shahabuddin underwent a successful open-heart surgery at the National University Hospital in Singapore on Wednesday.

"The president has regained consciousness. He is currently under the care of doctors at the Incentive Care Unit of the hospital. The president's physical condition is gradually improving, " his press secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB.
 
He said the surgery was performed under the supervision of eminent cardiac surgeon Prof. Dr. Kofidis Theodoros.

The president was admitted to the hospital after the necessary health check-up on Tuesday morning.

The president is expected to return home on October 30.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Gas supply to remain shut for 7hrs in parts of capital today
Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally
Dhaka ranks worst globally for air quality again
CO2 pollution expected to hit new record in 2023: Researchers
Dhaka urges all to work for lasting peace in Palestine
BNP leader Dulu, 217 others sent to jail, 11 remanded
US clarifies online report, reiterates neutrality
Jordan's King, Palestine President Abbas cancel meeting with Biden


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft