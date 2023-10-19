Prez undergoes successful open heart surgery

President Mohammed Shahabuddin underwent a successful open-heart surgery at the National University Hospital in Singapore on Wednesday."The president has regained consciousness. He is currently under the care of doctors at the Incentive Care Unit of the hospital. The president's physical condition is gradually improving, " his press secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB.He said the surgery was performed under the supervision of eminent cardiac surgeon Prof. Dr. Kofidis Theodoros.The president was admitted to the hospital after the necessary health check-up on Tuesday morning.The president is expected to return home on October 30. �UNB