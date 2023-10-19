Legal notice served on TVs to stop offensive ads during CWC

A legal notice was served on Wednesday asking the private televisions T-Sports and Gazi TV not to broadcast 'unpleasant' condom advertisements during the ongoing Cricket World Cup.Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Al Mamun Russell sent the legal notice on behalf of ten lawyers of the Dhaka court.After sending notice, Russell told media the notice has been sent to T-Sports CEO Ishtiaq Sadik and GTV Managing Director Aman Ashraf Faiz requesting them not to broadcast 'unpleasant' condom advertisements during the ongoing Cricket World Cup.It was mentioned in the notice that cricket is very much famous and popular game in Bangladesh. Currently cricket is an addiction in the blood of 16 crore people in Bangladesh.It also said that in a press conference Shakib Al Hasan said one day cricket will be more popular in our country than the neighbouring country India. When Bangladesh plays cricket, 11 people play on the field, but behind them there are 17 crore people to give them courage. Everyone wants only one thing, Bangladesh to win.