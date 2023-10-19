Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Legal notice served on TVs to stop offensive ads during CWC

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

A legal notice was served on Wednesday asking the private televisions T-Sports and Gazi TV not to broadcast 'unpleasant' condom advertisements during the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Al Mamun Russell sent the legal notice on behalf of ten lawyers of the Dhaka court.

After sending notice, Russell told media the notice has been sent to T-Sports CEO Ishtiaq Sadik and GTV Managing Director Aman Ashraf Faiz requesting them not to broadcast 'unpleasant' condom advertisements during the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

It was mentioned in the notice that cricket is very much famous and popular game in Bangladesh. Currently cricket is an addiction in the blood of 16 crore people in Bangladesh.

It also said that in a press conference Shakib Al Hasan said one day cricket will be more popular in our country than the neighbouring country India. When Bangladesh plays cricket, 11 people play on the field, but behind them there are 17 crore people to give them courage. Everyone wants only one thing, Bangladesh to win.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Legal notice served on TVs to stop offensive ads during CWC
Strike halts bus services on 26 routes in Ctg
Dengue death toll crosses 1200 mark
RAB arrests imposter claiming family member of PM
None can create anarchy ahead of national election: Minister
NRCC Chair's contract terminated
BNP announces grand rally in Dhaka on Oct 28
BNP to be ‘blocked’ if it enforces blockades: Quader


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft