CATTOGRAM, Oct 18: Transport workers of Chattogram observed daylong strike on Wednesday on 26 routes of South Chattogram to realise their demands which include preventing unauthorised bus services from operating on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway. The strike from 6 am to 6 pm, disrupted bus services on 26 routes in Chattogram, Bandarban, Cox's Bazar and various upazilas. The strike was called by Chattogram-Southern Region-Cox's Bazar-Bandarban District Road Transport Owner Worker Unity Council.