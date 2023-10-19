Dengue death toll crosses 1200 mark

The death toll from dengue infection rose to 1206 this year with 16 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.Besides, 2,495 new dengue patients were hospitalized during the same period, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Of the new cases, 574 were reported in Dhaka city and 1,951 cases reported in other parts of the country.A total of 8,299 dengue patients, including 2,468 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.So far, the DGHS has recorded 247,193 dengue cases and 237,688 recoveries this year.September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.The country has reported 217 fatalities and 43,787 dengue cases as of October 18. �UNB