RAB arrests imposter claiming family member of PM

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Abu Hanif Tushar alias Hanif Mia on charges of deceiving huge amount of money by claiming to be a family member of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
A team of RAB arrested him from Bashundhara residential area of the capital on Tuesday night. At that time, foreign firearms were seized from him. Hanif embarked on an ambitious campaign by luring victims with the promise of securing Awami League nominations in the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to the RAB.
He demanded exorbitant sums, ranging from Tk 2 to Tk 3 billion, from numerous people.
