None can create anarchy ahead of national election: Minister

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The law enforcement and border security agencies have been asked to control use and entrance of illegal arms through the country's border as some political parties have the intention to deteriorate law and order situation ahead of the national election to be held in January next year.

The authorities have been asked to stay alert about the matter. Same time, the Home Ministry's Public Security Division's Senior Secretary Mustafizur Rahman has been given charge for coordinating the matter, so that no one can create anarchy for deteriorating the overall law and order situation.

The instructions were given in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order (CCLO) held on Wednesday at the Home Ministry's conference room with its Chairman AKM Mozammel Haque, also Liberation War Affairs Minister, in the chair.

While briefing after the meeting, Mozammel Haque said, "The law enforcement and border security agencies have been asked to take all necessary measures, so that illegal arms cannot enter by any means.

"A section of political parties have the intention to create anarchy and deteriorate the overall law and order situation. In this regard, the tendency of using illegal arms, saboteur activities and giving religious instigations are prevailing among the parties. It must be prevented and election atmosphere should be ensured. The law enforcement agencies will take all measures in this regard," he said, adding, "If the law enforcement and intelligence agencies are kept alert, it can be resisted and people's lives can be saved."

"The Public Security Division Secretary has been given the responsibility to coordinate among the forces and provide necessary instructions to control the law and order situation," the CCLO chair added.

Regarding the meeting discussion, Mozammel Haque said that the meeting also discussed monetary transaction with illegal hundi, repatriation of the Rohingyas, illegal activities of some non-government organisations, and spreading rumours and controlling price of essential commodities and other products.




