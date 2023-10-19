NRCC Chair's contract terminated

The Bangladesh government on Wednesday terminated the Jatiya Nodi Rokkha Commission (National River Conservation Commission-NRCC) Chairman Prof Dr Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury's contractual appointment.
Manjur, also Chairman of the non-governmental think-tank Centre for Governance Studies, was appointed NRCC Chairman in February 2021 for a three-year term.
The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification revoking his contract, amid controversy surrounding various statements he made in the media.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft