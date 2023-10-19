Video
Thursday, 19 October, 2023
Home Back Page

NRCC Chair's contract terminated

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh government on Wednesday terminated the Jatiya Nodi Rokkha Commission (National River Conservation Commission-NRCC) Chairman Prof Dr Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury's contractual appointment.

Manjur, also Chairman of the non-governmental think-tank Centre for Governance Studies, was appointed NRCC Chairman in February 2021 for a three-year term.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification revoking his contract, amid controversy surrounding various statements he made in the media.




