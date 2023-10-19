BNP announces grand rally in Dhaka on Oct 28

BNP on Wednesday announced a grand rally in Dhaka on October 28, demanding the resignation of the ruling Awami League government. Secretary General of the party Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme from the Naya Paltan rally.He said, 'Maha Jatra' will start from that rally and will not stop until the fall of the government. The final anti-government programme will start from October 28.Fakhrul called upon the leaders and activists to make the grand rally a success.The BNP Secretary General said, "We have to endure more hardship to bring down the terrorist Awami League government. We have already sacrificed a lot, few more days remain to achieve our desire goal. We have to stand up against all odds to claim the rights of our people.""If the government does not resign on its own, the decision will be made on the streets," he added.Leaders and supporters of the party from different places outside and inside Dhaka joined the rally in processions.Fakhrul alleged that the police detained at least 250 leaders of his party ahead of Wednesday's rally.He said, "Centring this rally the government arrested our leaders and activists. It proves that the government is scared of the people. But this movement cannot be stopped by persecuting in this way."Mirza Fakhrul demand the release of arrested leaders and activists including party's Organizing Secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu, Tanti Dal convener Abul Kalam Azad.The BNP Secretary General also alleged that the constitution was violated because no one was given responsibility before President Md Sahabuddin went out of the country for treatment.He said, "It is in the constitution that, if the President goes out, someone should be given the responsibility. But it has not been given so far today. The government completely violated the constitution."Considering the issue of Durga Puja from October 20 to 24, the BNP and like-minded political parties have decided to start the final anti-government movement at the end of October.Fakhrul said, "Your days in power could be at best until the puja holidays, you can take safe exit respectfully otherwise people will drive you out from power."He urged the government to resign and hand over power to a neutral government and said, "Understand the aspirations of the people and read their thoughts. They want to elect their own government."Fakhrul said, "We will bring down this terrorist Awami League through a peaceful programme, Inshallah."The BNP Secretary General also alleged that the constitution was violated because no one was given responsibility before the President Md Sahabuddin went out of the country for treatment.Fakhrul said, "It is in the constitution that if the President goes out, someone should be given the responsibility. It has not been given so far today."BNP Secretary General said, "What has happened to the economy in the last few days? What happened to the reserve? In the name of mega projects, they have built houses abroad by patronizing mega corruptions."BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas reacted to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's statement that, "If BNP blockades Dhaka, the consequences will be more severe than May 5, 2013."Mirza Abbas said, "The speech proved that Awami League government has committed murder at Shapla Chattar. But remember those people and we are not same."