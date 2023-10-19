Video
Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BNP to be ‘blocked’ if it enforces blockades: Quader

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would be the head of the election-time government.

He warned that if the BNP enforces anti-government programmes such as blockades the ruling party would "block" the BNP in response.

"Those who enforce blockades are the obstacles for the common people. We will also see what action the Americans take against them," he said.

He made the statement while addressing a 'Peace and Development Rally' as the chief guest. The Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League organised the rally.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said, "I am also giving a message. Last message. Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina will be the prime minister of the election-time government in the next election. After the election, Sheikh Hasina will sit as the prime minister again after being elected by the people."

Referring to the BNP's warning for the resignation, he said, "Will Sheikh Hasina resign? No�"
Quader described Sheikh Hasina as a "magic leader" of Bangladesh.

Pointing to BNP's contact with the US, he said, "You are getting excited. Because the West is encouraging. Mr. Fakhrul, the situation in the world is not good."

 "It's hard for them to manage their own homes. Will they manage their home or encourage you? The days of encouragement are over," he added.

Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak,  Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and others were present at the programme.     �UNB




