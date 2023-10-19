Grand finale, award ceremony held

The International Standard University (ISU) witnessed an evening of intellectual fervor and celebration as the grand finale and award ceremony of the "ISU World Cup Genius" quiz competition unfolded on Tuesday. Hosted at the Mohakhali campus, the event showcased the triumph of Adamjee Cantonment College over Dhaka Commerce College in a riveting final.Distinguished dignitaries including Engineer AKM Mosharraf Hussain, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Engineer Md Atiqur Rahman, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Professor D. Abdul Awal Khan, the Vice-Chancellor of ISU, and Ayman Sadiq, Founder and CEO of 10 Minute School, presided over the prize distribution ceremony, felicitating the winners of the intellectually charged competition.In a battle of wits and knowledge, Milestone College secured the third position, defeating Notre Dame College in the final round. Hamim Adnan, a participant from Notre Dame College, claimed the title of the tournament's top genius with an impressive score of 98 runs.The awards ceremony was a testament to the pursuit of knowledge, with the champion team receiving a cash prize of BDT 50,000, while the runner-up team was awarded BDT 30,000. The first runner-up team received BDT 15,000, and the tournament's top genius, in addition to a crest and certificate, earned BDT 10,000.