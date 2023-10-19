Body recovered from Marine Drive road in Cox's Bazar

Cox's Bazar, Oct 18: Police recovered the body of a man from Marine Drive road near Inani sea beach in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday morning.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately, said Ukhia Police Station officer-in-charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali.
"It seems that the victim was hit by a vehicle and died. It was not confirmed which vehicle hit him,"he said.
The body was sent to the district headquarters hospital. �UNB
