HC rejects SP Babul's bail

The High Court Division on Tuesday rejected the bail petition of former Superintendent of Police Babul Akhtar in the murder case of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.A bench of Justice SM Kudduzaman and Justice Shahed Nur Uddin rejected the bail citing that the bail petition was not pressed.Advocate Shishir Mohammad Manir, counsel for the petitioner, confirmed the matter. On March 23, a court in Chattogram framed charges against seven people, including Babul Akhtar, in the case.