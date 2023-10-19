Prof Shams appointed VC of EWU

Prof Dr Shams Rahman has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of East West University (EWU).President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Chancellor of the University, appointed Prof Dr Shams as the new Vice-Chancellor for four years. He will serve as the sixth VC of EWU.Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser and founder VC of EWU, and a former governor of Bangladesh Bank welcomed the new VC Prof Shams Rahman at the EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Wednesday.Prof Rahman was recognized as one of the world's top 2 per cent scholars twice consecutively in 2021 and 2022. At present, he is a professor in the Department of Supply Chain Management at RMIT University, Melbourne. �UNB