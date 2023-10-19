Prof Shams appointed VC of EWU

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 84
Prof Dr Shams Rahman has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of East West University (EWU).
President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Chancellor of the University, appointed Prof Dr Shams as the new Vice-Chancellor for four years. He will serve as the sixth VC of EWU.
Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser and founder VC of EWU, and a former governor of Bangladesh Bank welcomed the new VC Prof Shams Rahman at the EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Wednesday.
Prof Rahman was recognized as one of the world's top 2 per cent scholars twice consecutively in 2021 and 2022. At present, he is a professor in the Department of Supply Chain Management at RMIT University, Melbourne. �UNB