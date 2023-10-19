PM to decide on poll time govt size: Anis

Law Minister, Anisul Huq, addressed the issue of a polls-time government and discussed recent amendments to the Labour Act during a meeting with a delegation from the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Tuesday.Regarding the formation of a polls-time government, Minister Anisul Huq highlighted that although the constitution does not explicitly mention the matter, the decision on the size of the elections-time government is entirely at the discretion of the Prime Minister.He said that, "I have told you earlier, I am telling you again: the honourable Prime Minister will take a decision on how many ministers she would need in her cabinet during the polls. If she needs everyone, all the ministers would remain there, and if she thinks she would bring down the size of the cabinet, it is completely her decision. The constitution has given her the authority."The Law Minister made these remarks during a press briefing following his meeting with the ILO delegation at the ministry's conference room. The ILO delegation included Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen, programme manager Neeran Ramjuthan, project technical officer Chayanich Thamparipattra, senior programme officer Md Saidul Islam, and program officer Chowdhury Albab Kadir.Anisul Huq also discussed recent amendments to the Labour Act. He mentioned that the ILO had offered recommendations and observations about the amendments, and a constructive dialogue had taken place. Some matters were resolved during the meeting, and further discussions are scheduled for October 22, where the priority areas presented by the ILO will be thoroughly examined.The ILO emphasized increasing workers' authority to call strikes and enhancing the power of labour courts, aligning with international standards. The Law Minister noted that discussions on these issues, along with the passing of certain acts, could be part of the upcoming parliamentary session later this month.Among the amendments to the Labour Act, the requirements for forming trade unions in factories were modified. Previously, the support of at least 20 percent of workers was needed for union formation. The amended act specifies that for factories with fewer than 3,000 workers, 20 percent support is still required, while factories with over 3,000 workers will require 15 percent support for union formation.