Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

PM to decide on poll time govt size: Anis

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister, Anisul Huq, addressed the issue of a polls-time government and discussed recent amendments to the Labour Act during a meeting with a delegation from the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Tuesday.

Regarding the formation of a polls-time government, Minister Anisul Huq highlighted that although the constitution does not explicitly mention the matter, the decision on the size of the elections-time government is entirely at the discretion of the Prime Minister.

He said that, "I have told you earlier, I am telling you again: the honourable Prime Minister will take a decision on how many ministers she would need in her cabinet during the polls. If she needs everyone, all the ministers would remain there, and if she thinks she would bring down the size of the cabinet, it is completely her decision. The constitution has given her the authority."

The Law Minister made these remarks during a press briefing following his meeting with the ILO delegation at the ministry's conference room. The ILO delegation included Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen, programme manager Neeran Ramjuthan, project technical officer Chayanich Thamparipattra, senior programme officer Md Saidul Islam, and program officer Chowdhury Albab Kadir.

Anisul Huq also discussed recent amendments to the Labour Act. He mentioned that the ILO had offered recommendations and observations about the amendments, and a constructive dialogue had taken place. Some matters were resolved during the meeting, and further discussions are scheduled for October 22, where the priority areas presented by the ILO will be thoroughly examined.

The ILO emphasized increasing workers' authority to call strikes and enhancing the power of labour courts, aligning with international standards. The Law Minister noted that discussions on these issues, along with the passing of certain acts, could be part of the upcoming parliamentary session later this month.

Among the amendments to the Labour Act, the requirements for forming trade unions in factories were modified. Previously, the support of at least 20 percent of workers was needed for union formation. The amended act specifies that for factories with fewer than 3,000 workers, 20 percent support is still required, while factories with over 3,000 workers will require 15 percent support for union formation.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Grand finale, award ceremony held
Body recovered from Marine Drive road in Cox's Bazar
HC rejects SP Babul's bail
Aug 15 masterminds have to be unmasked: Hasan
Prof Shams appointed VC of EWU
PM to decide on poll time govt size: Anis
Woman sues Addl SP for fraudulence
Control mosquito menace, Zahid to city corpns, municipalities


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft