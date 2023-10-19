Woman sues Addl SP for fraudulence

Former Additional Police Superintendent (Addl SP) Momin Ullah Patwary, former Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kafrul Police Station, Md Selimuzzaman and four others were sued with the Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) for embezzling money of an America expatriate woman by assuring her of marriage.After recording the statement of the complainant, Shamimunahar, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Uddin Sohag on Tuesday sent the complaint to the Detective Branch (DB) of police for submitting report on November 19 after investigation.The four other accused of the case are former Officer-in-Charge (OC), investigation, Mohammad Abu Azim, Sub Inspector TM Faridul Alam, Ward Commissioner Shakhawat Hossain and Afroza Begum.