Control mosquito menace, Zahid to city corpns, municipalities

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday requested city corporations and municpalities across the country to take mosquito control programmes  to check dengue spread.

"The city corporations and municipalities must take mosquito control programmes across the country to curb dengue spread. It is the responsibility of the municipalities and city corporations. It is the responsibility of those who exterminate mosquitoes, those who clear garbage and drains, and those who transport garbage. It is not the responsibility of the health ministry," he said responding to a query whether or not any negligence in dengue control.

At a press briefing held at the Secretariat, Zahid Maleque requested journalists to ask city corporation and municipal authorities whether or not  they neglected mosquito control.




