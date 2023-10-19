Restrict late night calls

Dear Sir
The increase in the number of mobile phones has undoubtedly contributed to development, but at the same time it has led to moral degradation of our youth. The youth of today is found busy in useless late-night mobile calls, texting and chatting for long hours. As a result, they are prone to morally wrong activities.
On the one hand, it has diverted our youth from studies to useless activities and, on the other hand, it is a money loss to parents who give in to their children's demands.
Therefore, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regularity Commission should find a viable solution such as banning the hourly calls and SMS packages.
Mahfuz Rashid
Banani, Dhaka
