Woes of youth rise as job opportunities are scarce

Everyone knows that, education is the backbone of a nation, but if you don't get a job after achieving required education, then it becomes spineless. Considering the current situation, unemployment is the main topic of the present time. Unemployment generally refers to the lack of work.By definition, unemployment is the condition or environment in which a worker is willing to work at the prevailing wage. But yes all types of unemployment cannot be called unemployment in economy. Today job depression is gripping the young generation in every household. According to the data, the number of unemployed in the country is now 25 lakh. Among these unemployed, 16 lakh 70 thousand are men and 8 lakh 30 thousand women. It is ironically said that jobs are golden deer these days but this is becoming true day by day. Sometimes it seems that the golden deer is easy to find but getting a job is more difficult than that. When a student reaches the age of twenty-five or twenty-six, his education life is over, the struggle to establish himself begins.The age is clearly mentioned in the job advertisement. Generally the age limit for applying for the job is thirty years, if there is physical disability or any other reason then the maximum age is thirty two years. A student has only four to five years to prepare for a job after completing his studies.Everyone wants to finish their studies and take responsibility for themselves, take responsibility for their family, but various adversities are making it frustrating day after day. There is a difference between being educated unemployed and being unemployed without education. Thousands of students are coming out with bachelor's degrees every year, but are they all employed? Is everyone getting a job? Everyone is looking for ways to earn. Some are losing themselves in the abyss of despair, some are fighting for eternal survival. A job seeker spends a certain amount of money to apply for a job, then goes from his district town and his divisional town to the capital city of Dhaka to take the exam and then spends more money.An unemployed person has to live a hard life, in this situation it is a luxury to think of running a family and giving a job exam. It's not like you will get a job just by taking the job placement exam. For a job one has to compete with thousands of job candidates. A man can overcome many adversities but it is very difficult for a woman. A man may even spend the night sleeping on the platform while appearing for a job recruitment exam but for a women it is unimaginable in this social system. Women have to take help from her family to cross a long distance. Women have to spend twice as much money as a man. In the case of married women, it is more difficult, there are various hurdles to overcome. Sometimes thinking about money crisis, distance, environmental conditions but sometimes overcoming all the obstacles of social system and some people come to take the exam just for their own job.A video is going viral on social media that a person is coming for the job exam with borrowed money, but at the last moment hears that the job recruitment test has been postponed, where is the end of the plight of these job seekers?Also another sad thing is that we often hear about question leaks and cheating in job recruitment exam. Those who work hard day after day to build a dream, this dream ends immediately due to question leaks and fraud. Sometimes the prevalence of cheating or leakage of these questions is so intense that the authorities declare the exam itself null and void. Sometimes it is at the last minute when candidates from distant places leave for the exam or someone arrives. But what will happen to those candidates who came to take the exam after going through so much uphill? Who will take responsibility for the wasted money?Therefore, it is an urgent request to the authorities that the notice of postponement of the job recruitment examination should not be given at the last moment. And if this ever happens, then at least arrangements should be made to compensate the job candidates.The writer is a contributor