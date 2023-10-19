5 unnatural deaths in three districts

Five people died in separate unnatural incidents in three districts- Madaripur, Magura and Bhola, in three days.MADARIPUR: Two young women died and three others fell sick after reportedly drinking toxic liquor in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.The deceased were identified as Parul Akter Rupa, 25, wife of Eyad Ali Matabbur, a resident of Baligaon area under Dasar Upazila, and her friend Sagarika, 20, wife of Mojibur Rahman of Bottola area in the district town.The incident took place in College Road area of the district town.Helal Sardar, the caretaker of the house, said Sagorika along with her mother Sabina Yeasmin, uncle Babu Mia, friend Parul Akter Rupa, and friend's mom Dalia organized a party in their house on Saturday night where they drank excessive alcohol and fell sick at midnight.Sensing the matter, Helal rushed there and saw all of them were fell on the floor. He along with locals rescued them and took to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Parul and Sagorika dead.Riaz Mahmud, on-duty doctor of the hospital, said five persons were admitted to the hospital late at night. Among them, two were brought dead and two others in critical condition.Being informed, police visited the scene.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madaripur Sadar Police Station (PS) Monwar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.MAGURA: Two people died and another sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out at a house in Sreepur Upazila of the district early Saturday.The incident took place in Kachubaria Village under the upazila at around 4 am.The deceased were identified as Arshed Sheikh Kanu, 45 and Sabiron Begum, 40, residents of the village.Sreepur PS OC Kanchan Kumar said a fire broke out at the house of one Alam Sheikh originating from the kitchen at around 4 am and spread soon.On information, Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene and recovered the charred body of Sabiron.Two neighbours of Alam Sheikh, Arshed Sheikh and Jahangir Sheikh came to the house to extinguish the blaze but both of them were injured.Later on, they were rescued and taken to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Arshed dead.Jahangir Hossain, station leader of Sreepur Fire Service, said the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A schoolboy of Lalmohan Upazila in the district, who was injured after falling from an under-construction building in Dhaka, died on Friday.Deceased Md Tanjim, son of Salauddin, was a resident of Debirchar area under Badarpur Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Nurunnabi Chowdhury Collegiate Academy in Lalmohan.It was known that the deceased's father Salauddin is a construction worker and has been working in a building in Mirpur area of Dhaka. Tanjim went to visit his father in Dhaka about 20 days back. On October 11 last, he fell from the six-story under construction building where his father works, which left Tanjim critically injured.He was then rescued and admitted to Dhaka Neuroscience Hospital, where the boy succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning while undergoing treatment.Lalmohan Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed confirmed the incident.