Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:39 AM
Home Countryside

Juba Dal man dies from snakebite

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Oct 18: An activist of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Juba Dal died after being bitten by a snake in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Kalu Matbar, 35, son of Mostafa Matbar, a resident of Syedpur area of the upazila.

According to locals, Kalu Matbar was working on his sister's wedding at his home on Monday morning. At that time, a poisonous snake bit his hand.

Family members rescued him and took him to a snake charmer. Later, he was taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.




