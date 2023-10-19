Juba Dal man dies from snakebite

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Oct 18: An activist of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Juba Dal died after being bitten by a snake in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Monday.The deceased was identified as Kalu Matbar, 35, son of Mostafa Matbar, a resident of Syedpur area of the upazila.According to locals, Kalu Matbar was working on his sister's wedding at his home on Monday morning. At that time, a poisonous snake bit his hand.Family members rescued him and took him to a snake charmer. Later, he was taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.