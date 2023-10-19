Video
Home Countryside

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Patients suffer for deplorable hospital road at Dharmapasha

DHARMAPASHA, SUNAMGANJ, Oct 18: Patients are suffering because of deplorable road in front of  Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex in the district.

This is the only hospital for two lakh people of 10 unions under the upazila. The hospital has been promoted to 50-bed from 30-bed hospital. Pharmacy and diagnostic clinic have been raised targeting the hospital.

According to local sources, the hospital road has been lying deplorable for a long time. Puddles have appeared across about one kilometre of the road ranging from Bangabandhu Chattar to the hospital gate. Water-logging in the rainy season causes extra suffering.

Dharmapasha Health Complex Mosque Imam said, "Hundreds of people of our Haor area villages are getting victims of suffering due to the bad road. It causes long jam on the road. Many commit transport accidents."

Dharmapasha Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Muntanshir Billa (Neelim) said, "I talked with none in this connection. I will inform this today to the upazila chairman," he added.

Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways-Netrakona Mahmud Alnoor Salehin said, within onw/two days, bricks will be set up on the road. The road is waiting for tender, he added. The problem will be solved through tendering soon, the official maintained.




