Sheikh Russel Day observed in districts

Sheikh Russel Day was observed on Wednesday across the country, coinciding with what would have been the 60th birthday of Shaheed Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Born in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi in Dhaka, Sheikh Russel's life was tragically cut short when he was brutally assassinated, along with most of his family members, on August 15, 1975, while he was just a fourth-grade student at University Laboratory School.





The Cabinet Division declared October 18, Sheikh Russel's birthday, as "Sheikh Russel Day" in 2021.



To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Gazipur, Joypurhat, Khulna, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Narail, Panchagarh, Pabna, Pirojpur and Rangamati with the theme of 'Sheikh Russel Diptimoy, Nirvik Nirmal Durjoy (Luminous Sheikh Russell, courageous, pellucid and indomitable).'BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Sheikh Russel at Bottala on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the town at around 9:30 am.At around 10 am, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room at around 10:30 am.Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while Bogura DC Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Department Masum Ali Beg, Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Abdur Rashid, District Civil Surgeon (CS) Mohammad Shafiul Azam, and Additional DC (ADC) (General) Mohammad Al Maruf, among others, also spoke at the programme.Earlier, a cake has been cut marking the Day.GAIBANDHA: To mark the Day, the district administration organized different programmes.In the morning, DC Kazi Nahid Rasul along with other officials of the administration placed wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russel on the DC office premises in the town.Then a rally was brought out from the DC office, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main thoroughfares of the town.Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, led the rally. Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Mahabub Ara Begum Gini, MP, attended the function and addressed the meeting as the chief guest while DC Kazi Nahid Rasul was in the chair.Additional District Magistrate Mashiur Rahman, ASP Ibne Mizan, ADC (Revenue) Jahid Hasan, ADC (General) Abdul Awal and ADC (Education& ICT) Mowdud Ahmed, among others, also addressed the function.District level officials, town elites, cultural personalities and journalists also attended the programme.Similar programmes were also held in other upazila headquarters of the district marking the Day.GOPALGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.Wreaths were placed on the mural of Sheikh Russel at Sheikh Russel Shishu Park in the district town in the morning.Gopalganj DC Kazi Mahbubul Alam, SP Al Bili Afifa, District Awami League (AL) President Mahbub Ali Khan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Munshi Atiar Rahman and Gopalganj Municipality Mayor Sheikh Roqib Hossain, among others, paid floral tribute to the youngest son of Bangabandhu there.Later on, a rally was brought out, which paraded the main streets of the town.Following the rally, a cake cutting ceremony, discussion meeting and cultural programme were arranged in Sadar Upazila Parishad hall room.Besides, an art competition for children was also held in District Shishu Academy.Simmilar programmes were organized in Kotalipara, Muksudpur and Kashiani upazilas of the district.GAZIPUR: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University in the district.A rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the campus.Treasurer of the university Professor Tofayel Ahmed led the rally.After the rally, wreaths were place on the portrait of Sheikh Russel.Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.Treasurer Professor Tofayel Ahmed spoke as the chief guest at the meeting chaired by Students Welfare Director Professor Dr Md Mahbubur Rahman.JOYPURHAT: Students of various institutions in the morning paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sheikh Russel installed on the DC office premises in the town on the occasion of the Day.The district administration then organized a discussion meeting at the DC office conference room.Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanveer Gazi presided over the meeting.ASP Farzana Hossain, District AL Senior Vice-President Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, District Family Planning Department DD Dr KM Jobair Galib, freedom fighter (FF) Amjad Hossain, District AL Vice-President Golam Haqqani, Publicity and Publication Secretary AEM Masud Reza, and Collectorate Girl Bidya Niketan student Sushmita Akter, among others, were also present at the programme.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the town and ended on the DC office premises.KHULNA: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the city and the district.The programmes included cake cutting, holding discussions, milad and doa mahfils, cultural functions, rallies, painting competitions, tree plantation and distribution of foods among the destitute people.Khulna District administration, Khulna City Corporation (KCC), AL and its associate organisations, Khulna Shishu Academy, Khulna University, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Mongla Port Authority, West Zone Power Company Limited, Khulna WASA, and Rampal Power Plant also organized different programmes including cake cutting, milad and doa mahfil, rally, discussion, cultural function, essay and art competition and tree plantation.On this occasion, District and City Unit Muktijoddha Command, KCC, Khulna Divisional Commissioner, Khulna Metropolitan Police, Khulna Range DIG of Police, Khulna District administration, Rampal Power Plant, different GO-NGO, educational institutions and other organizations pay homage to the portrait of Sheikh Russel set up on the DC office premises in the city.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from Shaheed Hadis Park, and it ended on the Circuit House premises after parading the main streets of the city.Sheikh Russel Padak distribution, aired from the capital, was telecasted live at Shilpakala Academy.A discussion meeting was also held there.Mayor of KCC Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the discussion as the chief guest with Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Helal Mahmud Sharif in the chair.Khulna DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin delivered the welcome speech while ADC Tabibur Rahman, among others, was also present.KCC paid homage on the portrait of Sheikh Russel at KCC building led by Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque.A video documentary on the life sketch of Sheikh Russel was screened at different places including Shaheed Hadis Park and Railway Station marking the Day.Doa mahfil and special prayers were also offered at different religious institutions seeking blessing for the departed soul of Sheikh Russel along with Bangabandhu and his family members of August 15, 1975 carnage.Improved diet was also served at all children orphanage centres.KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, wreaths were place on the portrait of Sheikh Russel on the local Muktijoddha Sangsad premises in the town.A colourful rally was brought out then, which paraded the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the town with DC Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad in the chair.District AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate MA Afzol, SP Mohammad Russell Sheikh, Local Government DD Mohammad Habibur Rahman, CS Dr Saiful Islam and District Krishak League GS Anwa Hossain Bacchu, among others, also spoke there.NARAYANGANJ: To mark the Day, wreaths were place on the portrait of Sheikh Russel on the DC office premises in the city in the morning.A rally was brought out from the there, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the city.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room with DC Md Mahmudul Haque in the chair.SP Golam Mostafa Russell, CS Dr Abul Fazal Muhammad Mushiur Rahman, District Animal Resources Officer Dr Muhammad Faruq Ahmed, ADC (General) Md Sakib Al Rabbi and Cultural Officer of District Shilpakala Academy Runa Laila, among others, were also present at the programme.Besides, similar programmes were organized by the city corporation at Deobhog Sheikh Russell City Park where its Mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy addressed as the chief guest, and by the Zilla Parishad at its office where its Chairman Babu Chandan Shill was present as the chief guest.NARAIL: In this connection, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.After paying homage to Bangabandhu and his youngest son, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office premises.Narail DC Mohammad Ashfakul Haque Chowdhury, Zilla Parishad Chairman Advocate Subash Chandra Bose, CS Dr Sajeda Begum Polin, Local Government Department DD Julia Sukaina, ASP Md Anwar Hossain, ASP Tareq Al Mehedi, ADC (General) Swashati Shill, Zilla Parishad Panel Chairman Khokon Kumar Saha and the valiant FFs of the district, among others, were also present at the meeting.PANCHAGARH: To mark the Day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town with the help of Information and Communication Technology Department.A colourful rally was brought out from the Collectorate Square in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Earlier, Majaharul Haque Prodhan, MP, from Panchagarh-1 Constituency, formally laid a wreath on the portrait of Sheikh Russel.After that, various public and private institutions including district administration, police administration, district AL and its associate organizations, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Zilla Parishad, and the municipality administration paid floral tribute to Sheikh Russel there in phases.A special prayer was also offered for the salvation of the souls of the martyrs including Sheikh Russel on August 15, 1975 and for the prosperity and well-being of the country and the nation.The central programme of the Day was broadcasted live from Dhaka on a big screen in the conference room of the DC office at 10 am.Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with Acting DC Azad Jahan in the chair.Retired college teacher Hasnoor Rashid Babu presented the keynote article at the programme.Zilla Parishad Chairman Abdul Hannan Sheikh, ASP SM Shafiqul Islam, ADC Md Riazuddin, CS Dr Mustafa Zaman Chowdhury, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Amirul Islam, District AL Vice-President Abu Toibur Rahman and FF ATM Sarwar Hossain, among others, also spoke on the occasion.The Acting DC in his speech said Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and younger brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18, 1964 at Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka. On August 15, 1975, a gang of assassins killed the Father of the Nation and most of his family members.District Shilpakala Academy, in collaboration with the district administration, organized essay and art competitions, cultural function, and prize distribution programmes in the evening.On the occasion of the Day, government children's families were served improved diet at noon and special prayers offered at different religious institutions.PABNA: In this connection, Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU) organized different programmes.A rally was brought out from the Administration Building in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the campus.PSTU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Hafiza Khatun led the rally.Later on, the VC planted three trees in front of the under-construction Sheikh Russel Hall.Besides, special prayers were also offered at the Central Mosque of the university after Johr prayers.PIROJPUR: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from the Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.After the rally, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Sheikh Russel on the DC office premises.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room with DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman in the chair.ASP Mohammad Mukit Hasann Khan, CS Dr Md Hasnat Yousuf Zaki and District AL GS Advocate Kanai Lal Biswas, among others, were present at the meeting.Besides, the district administration and District Shilpakala Academy jointly organized art competition, essay writing and speech contest for children, tree plantation, prize distribution programme, cultural function and a friendly football match.RANGAMATI: The Day's programme began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Russel in the district town.Dipankar Talukdar, MP, Rangamati DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan, ASP Maruf Ahmed, Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury and the valiant FFs of the district, among others, also paid floral tribute to the youngest son of Bangabandhu.After that, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises, and it ender on Rangamati Gymnasium premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the town.Dipankar Talukdar, MP, was present as the chief guest while DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan presided over the meeting.