Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia moves closer to ditching landmark nuclear treaty

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

MOSCOW, Oct 18: Russian lawmakers on Wednesday voted once more to revoke Moscow's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, moving the country another step closer to abandoning the landmark agreement.
The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions including live tests of nuclear weapons, but it has never come into force because some key countries -- including the United States and China -- have not ratified the treaty.
In a fast-track hearing in the State Duma Wednesday, lawmakers voted unanimously to revoke Russia's ratification of the treaty in a combined second and third reading of the bill.
The initiative will next be voted on by Russia's upper house, the Federation Council, before being sent to President Vladimir Putin to sign into law.
Putin said earlier this month he was "not ready to say" whether Russia needed to carry out live nuclear tests.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters last week that Moscow would only resume nuclear tests if the United States did so first.
Although it never entered into force, the agreement has been ratified by 178 countries, including nuclear powers France and Britain, and has symbolic value.
Its backers say it established an international norm against live tests of nuclear weapons, but critics say the potential of the deal remains unrealised without key ratifications. Russia's parliament ratified the agreement in June 2000, six months after Putin first became president.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Russia moves closer to ditching landmark nuclear treaty
Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza 'as soon as possible'
Egypt's Sisi rejects Gaza refugee influx, blames Israel for aid block
Situation in Gaza 'spiralling out of control': WHO chief
Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel
Modi condemns attack on Gaza Hospital
'No excuse for hitting a hospital' in Gaza: EU chief
Indictment of Imran, Qureshi in cipher case adjourned till next week


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft