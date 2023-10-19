Video
Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza 'as soon as possible'

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Biden warns Israel not to repeat US 'mistakes' in 9/11 'rage'
TEL-AVIV, Oct 18: US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israel has agreed to allow aid into the impoverished Gaza Strip even as it wages a military campaign in response to Hamas attacks.
"Israel agreed the humanitarian assistance can begin to move from Egypt to Gaza," Biden said on a visit to Israel, adding that the United States was working with partners to get "trucks moving across the border as soon as     possible".
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden cautioned Israelis not to be blinded by rage after suffering their deadliest ever attack, warning that the United States made mistakes after September 11.
"I caution this while you feel that rage, don't be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice we also made mistakes," Biden said on a visit to Tel Aviv.     �AFP




