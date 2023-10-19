Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Situation in Gaza 'spiralling out of control': WHO chief

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

GENEVA, Oct 18: The situation in the Gaza Strip is spiralling out of control, the head of the UN health agency warned on Wednesday, following a blast at a hospital that killed hundreds of        people.
"The situation in #Gaza is spiralling out of control," the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter. "We need violence on all sides to stop."
"Every second we wait to get medical aid in, we lose lives," he added. "We need immediate access to start delivering life-saving supplies."
A blast ripped through a Gaza hospital killing hundreds of people late Tuesday.
Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said the explosion at the Ahli Arab Hospital killed between 200-300 people and was caused by the latest in a wave of Israeli airstrikes. Hamas said in a statement 500 had died.
Israeli Defense Forces blamed Palestinian militants, saying an outgoing Islamic Jihad rocket        misfired.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Russia moves closer to ditching landmark nuclear treaty
Biden says Israel agreed to let aid into Gaza 'as soon as possible'
Egypt's Sisi rejects Gaza refugee influx, blames Israel for aid block
Situation in Gaza 'spiralling out of control': WHO chief
Iran calls for Islamic countries to sanction Israel
Modi condemns attack on Gaza Hospital
'No excuse for hitting a hospital' in Gaza: EU chief
Indictment of Imran, Qureshi in cipher case adjourned till next week


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft