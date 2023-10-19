Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan 'under extra pressure' in India with no fans

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

BENGALURU, OCT 18: Pakistan paid a heavy price for being "under extra pressure" in their World Cup defeat by arch-rivals India, said batsman Saud Shakeel, who Wednesday lamented the absence of the team's passionate supporters from the tournament.
Pakistan were thrashed by seven wickets on Saturday at Ahmedabad's 132,000-capacity stadium where there was only a handful of Pakistani supporters.
Babar Azam's team slumped from a solid 155-2 in the 30th over to be dismissed for a paltry 191.
"I think we were under extra pressure so we tried to get out of that and wanted to play shots," Shakeel told AFP on Wednesday.
The smattering of Pakistani fans at the game were expatriates from the United Kingdon and United States.
Supporters from across the border are effectively banned after a failure to gain visas.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday lodged an official complaint with the world governing body over the visa delays which have also kept many members of the country's media at home.
The PCB also complained over what they described as the "inappropriate behaviour" of Indian fans towards the Pakistan squad at the Ahmedabad game.
"When you have your crowd then you get the support. We did not get that and it was not in our hands," added Shakeel.
Despite an eighth loss in eight World Cup meetings with their arch-rivals, Pakistan are still well-placed in the tournament after wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
Middle-order batsman Shakeel scored 68 against the Netherlands before making 31 in the game with Sri Lanka. He was out for just six against India.
Next up for Pakistan is another high-profile duel, this time with five-time champions Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.
"The mistakes we committed in the last game, we must overcome them. That match is gone. If we win against Australia then our position will get better," added Shakeel.
"Australia are always good in the World Cup. They are a very good side. We know our strong areas and we must play good cricket."
"We had a good start to the tournament with two wins. We want to go match by match and not commit the mistakes we did against India."
On Wednesday, all the Pakistan players with the exception of Mohammad Haris trained in Bengaluru.
Haris is still suffering from a fever which laid low many of the squad when they arrived from Ahmedabad.
Star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and opener Abdullah Shafique were the worst hit but were present in the nets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan 'under extra pressure' in India with no fans
Bangladesh's squad for WT20i series announced
Dutch ready to 'beat any side' after win over Proteas
Pakistan complains to ICC over 'inappropriate' conduct of Indian crowd
Dutch press hail 'Miracle of Dharamsala' after cricket shock
Tigers take on India today eyeing victory
India glad to have 'top-gun' Bumrah firing again
Messi double helps Argentina stay perfect, Neymar injured as Brazil slump


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft