Bangladesh's squad for WT20i series announced

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the 16-member squad of Bangladesh Women's National Cricket team for the forthcoming three-match T20i series at home against Pakistan.
Veteran allrounder Salma Khatun, Sharmin Supta and pace sensation Jahanara Alam still remained unconsidered. The experienced players are out of the national squad for last couple of series. Fargana Haque Pinkey is also dropped. Spinner Nishita Akter Nishi and spinning allrounder Shorifa Khatun are the new rookies in Niger Sultana Joty-led side.
Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on October 20 and will directly move to Chattogram from Dhaka, where they will play a T20 practice match on October 23 before the under-light bilateral T20i series. The Twenty20 matches are slated for October 25, 27 and 29. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram will host all the
matches.
SQUAD
Niger Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Rabeya,Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shathi Rani.
