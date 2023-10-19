Pakistan complains to ICC over 'inappropriate' conduct of Indian crowd

NEW DELHI, OCT 18: The Pakistan Cricket Board has lodged a complaint with the sports' world governing body over "inappropriate conduct" towards its players during the World Cup match against arch-rivals India.Babar Azam's Pakistan lost to India at Ahmedabad's 132,000-seater stadium where just 10 Pakistani expatriate fans were believed to have gained tickets for the tournament's marquee match-up.Team captain Azam was booed at the toss while video on social media appeared to show several Pakistan players including Mohammad Rizwan being abused by Indian fans.The PCB on Tuesday said it has "filed a complaint (with the International Cricket Council) regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023".Pakistan went down to India by seven wickets after being bundled out for 191. They next play five-time winners Australia in Bengaluru on Friday. �AFP