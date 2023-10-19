Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan complains to ICC over 'inappropriate' conduct of Indian crowd

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

NEW DELHI, OCT 18: The Pakistan Cricket Board has lodged a complaint with the sports' world governing body over "inappropriate conduct" towards its players during the World Cup match against arch-rivals India.
Babar Azam's Pakistan lost to India at Ahmedabad's 132,000-seater stadium where just 10 Pakistani expatriate fans were believed to have gained tickets for the tournament's marquee match-up.
Team captain Azam was booed at the toss while video on social media appeared to show several Pakistan players including Mohammad Rizwan being abused by Indian fans.
The PCB on Tuesday said it has "filed a complaint (with the International Cricket Council) regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023".
Pakistan went down to India by seven wickets after being bundled out for 191. They next play five-time winners Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan 'under extra pressure' in India with no fans
Bangladesh's squad for WT20i series announced
Dutch ready to 'beat any side' after win over Proteas
Pakistan complains to ICC over 'inappropriate' conduct of Indian crowd
Dutch press hail 'Miracle of Dharamsala' after cricket shock
Tigers take on India today eyeing victory
India glad to have 'top-gun' Bumrah firing again
Messi double helps Argentina stay perfect, Neymar injured as Brazil slump


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft