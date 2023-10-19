Video
Thursday, 19 October, 2023
Dutch press hail 'Miracle of Dharamsala' after cricket shock

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

THE HAGUE, OCT 18: "Legendary win", "Huge shock", "Miracle of Dharamsala": The Dutch press hailed its heroes Wednesday after the cricketing minnows pulled off a sensational World Cup win over South Africa.
Former coach Ryan Campbell had predicted the 38-run win over one of the tournament favourites would "make the front pages" in the Netherlands, not one of the traditional cricketing heartlands.
In fact, there was only a brief mention in the sports sections in most of the main printed dailies, the focus firmly on the Oranje European Championship qualifier win over Greece in the football-mad country.
But De Telegraaf daily devoted an entire page to the "legendary win" in a piece headlined "Miracle of Dharamsala", in which the paper noted the eclectic make-up of the Dutch side.
"It's funny, the names of the South African players (Jansse, Van der Dussen, Klaasen and De Kock)...sounded more Dutch than the Dutch team (O'Dowd, Nidamanuru, Edwards and Dutt)," noted the right-wing daily.
De Volkskrant hailed a "sensational win" while the AD daily called it an "enormous shock".
It was the first win for the Netherlands against a Test-playing nation at the 50-over World Cup, and the Dutch skipper Scott Edwards said his team have a shot at making the semi-finals.    �AFP




