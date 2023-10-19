Tigers take on India today eyeing victory

Bangladesh and India will meet today in the 17th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The Tigers want to bounce back winning today as Men in Blue to ride on top of the points table.The match will start at 2:30am (BST) at the Maharashtra Association Cricket Stadium, Pune.After back to back defeats against England and New Zealand, Bangladesh are desperately seeking a win, though their top-order batters have been struggling with the form. Mehidy Miraz has a very rich statistic against India. He picked up his maiden ODI ton against India last year. The handy allrounder already had very successful outings as makeshift opener, can be seen today to pair with Liton Das to start Bangladesh batting innings and eventually Tanzid Tamim, who scored 64 runs from his previous seven international innings, is going to be rested to bring back spinning allrounder Sheikh Mahedi. Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah are doing their job but Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tawhid Hridoy are yet to come out of the cocoon.Bangladesh have quality spin attack combining Shakib, Miraz and Mahedi as Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam will get either of Mustafizur Rahman or Hasan Mahmud as the third pacer.India on the contrary, have been flying winning three off three. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul all are in-form while allrounder duo Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja increase batting depth, Ravichandar Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to play as specialist spinners while Mohammad Siraj and Jusprit Bumrah will be playing as specialist quicks.Bangladesh and India played 40 ODIs so far and India pocketed 31 wins as Bangladesh came out victorious at eight times, with a solitary match ending without a result. Among the four World Cup facings the Tigers beat India in 2007 and conceded defeat in three later meetings. India won all three matches so far played at home against Bangladesh.The average first-innings score is 307 at MACS with a highest chasing record of 351 runs by India against England in 2017. A run galore is waiting today though spinners will get little turn with the match progresses. The weather forecast reveals that there are no chances of rain. So, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.