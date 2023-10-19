Fuel cost pushes S Africa's inflation up

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18: Inflation in South Africa rose for a second consecutive month in September, pushed up by higher fuel prices after a period of cooling, official data showed Wednesday.Annual consumer price inflation reached 5.4 percent last month, up from 4.8 percent in August, national statistics agency StatsSA said."This brings the rate to the same level as June this year," the agency said."The transport category -- mainly influenced by fuel -- exerted strong upward pressure," it added. �AFP