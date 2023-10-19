CCCI urges US to expand bilateral trade, investment

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 18: United States Commercial Counselor in Bangladesh John Fay met the leaders of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) for an interaction at the World Trade Center in the Chattogram port city on Monday.US Dhaka Embassy Commercial Specialist Abir Barua also accompanied John Fay among others US embassy officials during the event while CCCI President Omar Hazzaz, Vice President Raisa Mahbub, Director AKM Akhtar Hasen, Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Anjan Shekhar Das, Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul), Mahfuzul Haque Shah, Mohammad Adnanul Islam, Omar Muktadir were also present.Omar Hazzaz said: "The introduction of the Commercial Counsel at the US Embassy in Bangladesh proves that Bangladesh is now considered an important trade and investment center for the US, which is the result of the continuous development of our current government. So now is the right time to expand bilateral trade and investment."In response John Fay said: "Bangladesh has seen unprecedented development in infrastructure and connectivity. US investors are increasingly interested in the huge consumer market of 1.7 billion people with rising per capita incomes. However, to realize the huge potential of bilateral trade and investment, it is necessary to simplify the policy related to financial transactions for foreign investors."Chamber Vice President Raisa Mahbub called on US universities to work with Bangladesh universities to make the vast youth in Bangladesh suitable for US investors through proper technical training.