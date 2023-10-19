Video
Stocks extend gaining streak on fresh stakes

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Country's both the bourses-- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) extended gaining streak on Wednesday as indices advanced further on fresh stakes of from DSEX, the key index of the DSE went up by 4.80 points or 0.08 per cent to 6,278.51. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also advanced 0.98 point to finish at 2,139.23 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) rose 0.08 point to close at 1,362.41.
Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 5,122.16 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 5,722.15 million at the previous session of the week.
Of the 301 issues traded, 85 advanced, 63 declined and 153 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
On the day the share price of 85 companies in DSE decreased against the increase in the share price of 63 companies. And the share price of 153 companies remains unchanged.
The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Sonali Paper, Sea Pearl Beach, Sonali Fiber Industries, Gemini Sea Food, Khan Brothers PP, Deshbandhu Polymer, Fu-Wang Food, Square Pharma, Emerald Well and Union Insurance.
At the CSE the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI- rose 13.96 points to 18,579.94 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- gaining 8.49 points to 11,106.98.
Of the issues traded, 44 declined, 45 advanced and 52 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.




