Banks write off Tk 7,319cr more loans in FY23

Banks had written off an additional Tk 7,319 crore in bad loans in 2022-23 to bring down their volume of defaulted loans and clean the balance sheets. Bankers said poor recovery of the written off loans raised the amount of such overdue loans.According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest data, banks' total write-offs loan increased to Tk 67,721 crore as of June 30, 2023 while the figure was Tk 60,402.42 crore on June 30, 2022 and Tk 56,889.87 crore on June 30, 2021.Writing off any bad loan was first permitted in Bangladesh in 2003. Since then, the banking sector has so far recovered a total of Tk 17,435 crore in bad loans they had earlier written off.The figure was Tk 17, 042 crore at the end of June 2022, which means the recovery increased merely Tk 393 crore against additional Tk 7, 319 crore of written off loans in a span of a year.After the recovery, the outstanding write-off loan stood at Tk 50,286 crore at the end of June 30, 2023, while the figure was Tk 43,360 crore in June 2022. Write-offs in the banking sector usually increase when defaulted loans in the industry maintain an upward trend, BB officials said.According to Bangladesh Bank data released recently, the amount of defaulted loans soared to Tk 1,56,039 crore at the end of June 2023 from Tk 1,31,620 crore in March and Tk 1,20,656 crore at the end of December 2022.The total distressed assets in the country's banking sector reached Tk 3,77,922 crore, excluding loans that were unclassified by court orders, according to central bank's Financial Stability Report, 2022.The figure was determined by adding up the aggregate of defaulted loans, outstanding rescheduled loans, and restructured write-offs loans.The banks' liquidity and profitability are under pressure due to large amount of distressed assets as most of their income derives from the interest on performing loans, BB officials said.As per Bangladesh Bank regulations, banks have to maintain a provision of 0.25 per cent to 5 per cent for unclassified loans. The provision is 20 per cent for defaulted loans of substandard category, 50 per cent for the doubtful category, and 100 per cent for bad or loss category.Banks have to preserve a full amount of cash in provision equalizing to NPLs that are treated as written off loans. The data showed banking sector was witnessing a sharp rise in volume of loan write-offs every year.Bankers said written off loans were essentially bad loans, often deemed unrecoverable, and removed from the banks' financial statements for accounting purposes.This practice allows banks to clear bad loans from their records rather than treating them as ongoing defaulting issues, they said.