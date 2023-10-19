Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ICC eager to collaborate with FBCCI on arbitration

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Business Correspondent

ICC eager to collaborate with FBCCI on arbitration

ICC eager to collaborate with FBCCI on arbitration

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has expressed its eagerness to assist the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the country's apex trade body in the field of dispute arbitration.
Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Maria Fernanda Garza expressed her interest in facilitating training programs for FBCCI members when its president sought ICC's assistance at courtesy call held at the apex body's office in Gulshan recently.
Mahbubul Alam said, 'The services of arbitration offered by ICC are extraordinary and unique. We have a lot to learn from the ways dispute prevention and resolution is managed by ICC.  
ICC already offers a number of training programs in this field. Therefore, we may sign an MoU with ICC to strengthen the arbitration training of FBCCI, which will be very beneficial for us.'
FBCCI President sought cooperation from the ICC to help the private sector's skill development through R&D, in order to draft appropriate and acceptable proposals for PTAs and FTAs/dumping and anti-dumping issues.
Mahbubul Alam also lauded the friendly and cooperative relations with the ICC Bangladesh.
The chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Maria Fernanda Garza shed light on the new arbitration facilities offered by ICC - the ICC Centenary Declaration on Dispute Prevention and Settlement.
Released on January 19, 2023, this Declaration outlines a vision for arbitration in the next century, shortening the process significantly.  She also praised the remarkable economic development of Bangladesh, commending the country's progress in recent years.
Maria Fernanda Garza stressed the importance of cross-border commerce, especially in today's uncertain global landscape. She also discussed the importance of cutting-edge technology and Cybersecurity in the business sector.
Former President of FBCCI and the President of ICC Bangladesh Mahbubur Rahman, Former President of FBCCI Mir Nasir Hossain, FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Md. Munir Hossain, Directors, and others were present at the meeting.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fuel cost pushes S Africa's inflation up
CCCI urges US to expand bilateral trade, investment
Stocks extend gaining streak on fresh stakes
Banks write off Tk 7,319cr more loans in FY23
ICC eager to collaborate with FBCCI on arbitration
Experts underscore sustainable development to rein in erosion
Saudi Lub launches campaign to prevent road mishaps
Walton's IoT smart tech products draw buyers at Canton Fair


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft