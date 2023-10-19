ICC eager to collaborate with FBCCI on arbitration

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has expressed its eagerness to assist the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the country's apex trade body in the field of dispute arbitration.Chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Maria Fernanda Garza expressed her interest in facilitating training programs for FBCCI members when its president sought ICC's assistance at courtesy call held at the apex body's office in Gulshan recently.Mahbubul Alam said, 'The services of arbitration offered by ICC are extraordinary and unique. We have a lot to learn from the ways dispute prevention and resolution is managed by ICC.ICC already offers a number of training programs in this field. Therefore, we may sign an MoU with ICC to strengthen the arbitration training of FBCCI, which will be very beneficial for us.'FBCCI President sought cooperation from the ICC to help the private sector's skill development through R&D, in order to draft appropriate and acceptable proposals for PTAs and FTAs/dumping and anti-dumping issues.Mahbubul Alam also lauded the friendly and cooperative relations with the ICC Bangladesh.The chair of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Maria Fernanda Garza shed light on the new arbitration facilities offered by ICC - the ICC Centenary Declaration on Dispute Prevention and Settlement.Released on January 19, 2023, this Declaration outlines a vision for arbitration in the next century, shortening the process significantly. She also praised the remarkable economic development of Bangladesh, commending the country's progress in recent years.Maria Fernanda Garza stressed the importance of cross-border commerce, especially in today's uncertain global landscape. She also discussed the importance of cutting-edge technology and Cybersecurity in the business sector.Former President of FBCCI and the President of ICC Bangladesh Mahbubur Rahman, Former President of FBCCI Mir Nasir Hossain, FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Md. Munir Hossain, Directors, and others were present at the meeting.