Experts underscore sustainable development to rein in erosion

International climate experts underscored sustainable development planning in the Jamuna-Brahmaputra river basin to deal with the negative effects of climate change, disaster risk and river erosionThey also called for coordinated and long-term initiatives by various public and private organisations to improve the quality of life of the communities on the riverbanks and sedimentary islands of the remote northern regions.Speakers from a panel of experts called for measures at a roundtable discussion organised by Friendship SPO in the capital, Dhaka on Wednesday, on 'Challenges, Innovations and Action Plans'.Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Nazmul Ahsan joined the roundtable as chief guest and drew the attention of local and foreign development organisations to improve the quality of life of char people by addressing the socio-economic conditions, ecology and health aspects.Runa Khan, founder of Friendship, talked about the lives, livelihoods and socio-economic conditions, and geo-logistical limitations of the char communities in the remote northern regions of Bangladesh.She said, in facing the challenges of regular natural calamities and climate change risk, the people of the Jamuna-Brahmaputra basin remained largely deprived of development opportunities and their rights.Since 2002, Friendship has been trying to involve them in the mainstream development. As part of this, the organisation has coordinated with local governments to build capacity, awareness, as well as climate changed adaptation, disaster prevention, preparedness and response."Eric Orsenna, chairman of Initiatives for the Future of Great Rivers (IFGR) presented his field visit experience to the climate-affected river islands and said compared to other deltaic plains in the world, the residents of Jamuna-Brahmaputra char are far behind in terms of health, education and socio-economic conditions.In particular, they have to face challenges of natural disasters like floods, land erosion, droughts, tropical storms and heavy rains, all of which are exacerbated by climate change.Kazi Amdadul Haque, senior director of Friendship's Climate Action sector highlighted the success and activities of Friendship in at-risk and climate-induced disaster-affected areas.He said Friendship has continued various activities to deal with disasters for almost 20 years. 21 special settlements in the form of raised plateaus, called plinths, have been constructed in the char areas of the Jamuna-Brahmaputra river basin.These elevated, oval settlements are built around a freshwater pond to be used as shelters during disasters. Each plinth has a school, a community center, livestock shed, 5-7 tube wells, and an equal number of sanitary latrines. Thus, more than 500 families can take shelter on these plinths during disasters.Marc Elvinger, Chair of Friendship Luxembourg and Co-Chair of Friendship International, water and river experts from various European countries, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre and experts from public and private organisations participated in the roundtable.