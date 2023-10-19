Saudi Lub launches campaign to prevent road mishaps

Seven thousand people, on an average, die in road accidents every year in the country. Moreover, about 12,000 people are injured in road accidents and lead a miserable life. The number of casualties in road accidents are increasing every year.





Under the circumstance, Saudi, lubricate brand of the country's leading business group RFL, has launched a public awareness campaign titled 'Safe Highways' to prevent road accidents. The campaign, which started on October 11, will continue for six months, says a press release.





As part of the campaign, Saudi Lubricants will hold rallies at 21 different places in the country on the National Road Safety Day on October 22. The other events of the campaign include identifying the accident-prone areas and adding it to Google map, training of drivers during the campaign, branding on heavy vehicles with awareness information to prevent road accidents.





R N Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group, gave details about the campaign in a press conference at PRAN Center in the capital's Badda on Wednesday.





Kazi Rashedul Islam, Executive Director of Saudi Lubricants, Mir Lutfar Rahman, Deputy General Manager, Juhirul Islam Shimul, Head of Marketing,Touhiduzzaman, Assistant General Manager (Public Relations) of PRAN-RFL Groupand Aminur Rahim, Deputy Executive Director of Road Safety Foundation were present.





RN Paul said, "RFL Group always manufactures products based on the needs of the consumers using quality raw materials. Every household in the country uses RFL products. That's why we have a responsibility to the consumers. For the reason, we do various awareness campaigns."





He also said, "We are marking the various accident-prone places in the country with the permission of the Department of Roads and Highways so that the drivers cross the place very carefully."