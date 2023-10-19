GP hosts concert in city tomorrow to encourage the Tigers

Grameenphone (GP) is all set to ignite the spirit of unity, passion, and inspiration among the youth of Bangladesh with their upcoming Cholo Bangladesh Concert - the big-ticket event promising the ultimate celebration of the year! GP brings this grand spectacle at the Bangladesh Army Stadium tomorrow (Friday).

The Tigers are performing at the biggest stage of the cricket world, and now the Cholo Bangladesh concert is here, presenting the opportunity to join voices and sing aloud at an electrifying musical extravaganza in their tribute!

The Cholo Bangladesh Concert will feature a star-studded array of artists, including Artcell, Cryptic Fate, Habib Wahid, Nemesis, Pritom Hasan, Rafa and friends, Pantho Kanai, Hasan, Warfaze, and many more. To attend the concert, just register through MyGP app, and it is absolutely free! It is a simple and convenient way to secure a spot at the most anticipated event of the year.

The ticket portal opens at 12 AM every night and allows only a limited number of registrations that will last till 19 October. Head to MyGP and gear up to be part of a historic gathering that will send ripples of enthusiasm across the magnificent assembly of the youth! The event will also be broadcasted live on MyGP app and from NTV as well.

GP believes that the time is now to ignite the spirit of progress, celebrate our national cricket team's journey to the ICC Cricket World Cup, and to honor the national heroes who are making Bangladesh progress in the global landscape, says a press release.