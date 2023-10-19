Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 October, 2023, 8:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil jumps 2pc as Gaza hospital blast increases ME tensions

Published : Thursday, 19 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Oct 18: Oil prices surged on Wednesday as tension escalated in the Middle East after hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, sparking concerns about potential oil supply disruptions from the region.
Brent crude futures advanced $1.75, or 2 percent, to $91.65 a barrel at 0609 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures were up $1.91, or 2.2 percent, at $88.57 a barrel. In earlier trade, both benchmarks gained more than $2 to touch their highest levels in two weeks.
Markets factored in risk premiums after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other. Jordan then cancelled a summit it was to host with US President Joe Biden and Egyptian and Palestinian leaders.
"The cancellation of a summit between Biden and Arab leaders reduces the likelihood of a diplomatic solution to the Israel Hamas conflict," Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a client note.
Markets are nervous about a threatened Israeli ground offensive in Gaza. "A long occupation looms as the scenario that pushes Brent oil futures above $US100/bbl because it raises the risk that the Israel Hamas conflict expands and potentially draws in Iran directly," Dhar said.
Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday to show support for the country in its war with Islamist militant group Hamas. The White House said he will make clear he does not want the conflict to expand.
Also supporting oil prices, US crude stocks fell by about 4.4 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 13, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. That was much steeper than a 300,000 barrel draw that analysts had forecast.
Official US government data is due later on Wednesday.
On the demand side, China's economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, official data on Wednesday showed, suggesting a recent flurry of policy measures is helping to bolster a tentative recovery.    �Reuters




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Fuel cost pushes S Africa's inflation up
CCCI urges US to expand bilateral trade, investment
Stocks extend gaining streak on fresh stakes
Banks write off Tk 7,319cr more loans in FY23
ICC eager to collaborate with FBCCI on arbitration
Experts underscore sustainable development to rein in erosion
Saudi Lub launches campaign to prevent road mishaps
Walton's IoT smart tech products draw buyers at Canton Fair


Latest News
President Shahabuddin undergoes successful open-heart surgery
RAB arrest man for fraud claiming to be close to PM's family
NBR seeks C&F agents' details by Nov 15 to check money laundering
Venezuelan govt signs deal with opposition under US pressure for free and fair elections
War crimes accused held in Faridpur
Israel says it won’t block humanitarian aid entering Gaza from Egypt
Muslim Ummah’s united efforts can solve Palestine crisis: Sheikh Hasina
PCB files complaint to ICC over 'inappropriate' crowd at India- Pakistan game
ACC files case against ex-police official in Chattogram
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs
Most Read News
SC verdict on convicted war criminal Shamsul's appeal Nov 7
Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda Dec 20
BNP leader Dulu lands in jail in subversion case, 11 remanded
PM pays tribute to Sheikh Russel
BNP's Dulu, Tanti Dal leader Azad among others picked up
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get 10pc discount on ticket fares from Air Astra
BNP to hold grand rally in Dhaka on October 28
BNP men throng Nayapaltan to join mass rally
Palestinian president cancels meeting with Biden
Strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft