GP, BTF prioritize youths’ mental health

Grameenphone's flagship learning platform GP Academy, in partnership with Brighter Tomorrow Foundation (BTF), organized an event dedicated to the mental health of young adults.





In today's world, where challenges in personal and professional lives are growing, it is crucial to take care of the mental well-being of every individual.







The event titled 'Mental Health is a universal human right' held at the GP House recently 2023 aimed to address this pressing issue by bringing about 100 students and their parents together to focus on mental health awareness.

The event saw graceful participation by Planning Minister M. A. Mannan MP; Dr. Mohit Kamal, Former Director, National Institute of Mental Health; Joyosree Zaman, Founder President of BT; and other esteemed guests, says a press release.







The event also featured a panel discussion on Mental Health Care featuring experts like Dr. Helal Uddin Ahmed, Associate Professor, the National Institute of Mental Health; Dr. Farzana Rahman, Associate Professor, the National Institute of Mental Health; and Rasna Hasan, Head of Strategic Projects and Partnerships, GP. The seasoned professionals shared valuable insights and offered consultations to the participants, giving them newer perspectives on dealing with problems and confidence to carry on despite obstacles.





Focusing on the importance of mental health, Planning said: "The collaboration between GP Academy and Brighter Tomorrow Foundation reflects the pressing need to address mental health challenges among our youth. Investing in youth development, both in terms of skills and mental well-being, is paramount for our nation's progress. As we strive toward building a Smart Bangladesh, we recognize the vital role of a younger demographic who are not only skilled but also mentally resilient. And I appreciate this initiative by Grameenphone for its significance in nurturing a healthier and smarter Bangladesh."





Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GP said: "A healthy mind is essential for a successful future thus Grameenphone has joined hands with Brighter Tomorrow Foundation to observe Mental Health Day to emphasize the need to spread the message together and prioritize this agenda."





Professor Dr. Mohit Kamal, Former Director, National Institute of Mental Health said "Now we see anxiety and depression building among young people for their studies, career, and many more reasons, which affects their mental health. We want to instill messages of positivity among the youth and give them courage in the face of uncertainty, as this readies them for the future. I thank Grameenphone Academy and Brighter Tomorrow Foundation for this wonderful event. The confidence that young people need to pioneer the future, can be achieved through such events taking place more regularly."





GP Academy is an open upskilling platform with over 70 thousand enrolled students. It has been designed to empower young minds for the future industry by offering transformative upskilling opportunities. The Academy aims to boost self-confidence, improve communication skills, and create valuable networks among professionals.