Vivek Sood appointed as Robi's board chair

Board of Directors of Robi Axiata Limited (Robi) have appointed Vivek Sood as the company's Chairman.





He replaced Thayaparan Sangarapillai, who had served as Chairman since 2021, said a Robi press release on Tuesday.





Vivek is currently serving as Axiata Group Berhad's Group CEO and Managing Director.





Vivek was appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and Managing Director of Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata) in March 2023 after serving as Joint Acting GCEO since June 2022. He was appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Axiata in 2017.





Before joining Axiata, he was the Executive Vice President and Group Chief Marketing Officer of Telenor Group. He also held positions as CFO and CEO of Telenor India, CEO of Grameenphone (Bangladesh) and Chief Operating Officer and CFO of Tata AIA Life Insurance (India).







Vivek also serves as the Chairman of the Boards of Axiata Digital and Analytics SdnBhd and Boost Holdings Sdn Bhd.